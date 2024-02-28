Funds could mean extra 550 homes for Leeton in years ahead

First comes grant funding and second comes the possibility of up to 550 new homes in Leeton shire.
Leeton Shire Council has received funding from the state government to the tune of $220,000 to develop an Integrated Land-use, Infrastructure and Transport Strategy.
The strategy will ensure co-ordinated growth, efficient infrastructure development and improved connectivity for Leeton's residents and businesses, as well as supporting up to 550 new homes.
Council's director of economic and community development Michelle Evans said the strategy would cover several areas.
"We are currently in the process of updating our housing strategy, which will show our potential growth areas for Leeton ... obviously we need more housing blocks as we are so short on housing," she said.
"The funding will go towards putting together an infrastructure master plan, so that when we are looking at those growth areas, we will need to know what infrastructure we need to get to those areas.
"Things like roads, power, sewer and water.
"The project will involve stakeholder engagement with organisations like Essential Energy, Murrumbidgee Irrigation, Transport NSW.
"From that, what we are looking to do is have a plan in place for what infrastructure we will need and then look at how we will fund that going forward ... it's great to have this funding come in because this type of strategy work and forward planning is complex, but this allows us to move on with it."
They money is from the NSW government's Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund.
Deputy mayor Michael Kidd said the funding injection represented a pivotal moment for Leeton.
"The new strategy enables us to chart a course towards co-ordinated growth, efficient infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity," he said.
"(It will) facilitate the creation of up to 550 new homes, while ensuring the seamless integration of essential services and amenities."
