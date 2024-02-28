MIA rice cropping on the agenda as part of NSW Women's Week event

MIA women in rice farming will be the topic of discussion as part of a free event marking NSW Women's Week.
Women from across the area will have the unique opportunity to enhance their expertise, hone their skills, and make new contacts and friendships with those in the industry at the event in Coleambally on March 5.
Local rice producer, Maddy Dunbar, will provide a guided tour of her family property on the day followed by a networking lunch and panel discussion at the Coleambally Community Hall, with Member for Farrer Sussan Ley in attendance.
Four experts in agriculture - Denise Kelly, Melissa De Bortoli, Emma Finemore and Michele Groat - will share their knowledge and experiences as part of an insightful panel.
Denise Kelly is the President of the Coleambally branch Ricegrowers' Association of Australia as well as Director of the Coleambally Irrigation Co-operative Limited.
Melissa De Bortoli is the committee chairwoman of the Rice Marketing Board as well as a financial analysis specialist, rice grower, and a corporate representative for the De Bortoli family.
2021 Young Woman of the Year Emma Finemore is an agronomist at Elders Coleambally and Michele Groat is a local engagement officer for the commonwealth environmental water office as well as deputy chairwoman of the Yenda Producers board.
Mayor Ruth McRae said council is was thrilled to offer the event as one of just 16 organisations which received funding for NSW Women's Week.
"I'll be joining the group and am looking forward to a worthwhile few hours cementing my knowledge about rice production and meeting with other women involved in the industry," Cr McRae said.
The tour departs from and returns to the Coleambally Community Hall, and a free shuttle bus will be available from Leeton, Whitton, Darlington Point, Finley and Jerilderie.
Participants are welcome to book the tour or lunch only, with the event running from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday March 5.
The outing is hosted by Murrumbidgee Council and the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia.
Further information and bookings can be made on the EventBrite website or by contacting Murrumbidgee Council 1300 676 243.
Also in the lead-up to International Women's Day, the Griffith LHAC is shining a light on women's health over the coming weeks.
