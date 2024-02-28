St Francis HSC students settle in for the long haul

The hard slog is only just beginning for Leeton shire's HSC students.
This year The Irrigator is following St Francis College year 12 students Kade Vaccari and Gabi Coghill as they make their way towards the end of their high school careers and their Higher School Certificate exams.
With a new school year well underway, the pair have been busy getting back into the swing of things for what is actually their second term of year 12 after studies started for the fresh batch of HSC students back in term four.
Kade said he was able to enjoy time with family and a break during the summer holidays, but spent time over the fortnight before school returned getting back into a study routine.
"I started to do more revision and study about two weeks before school came back, I think it's helped get me started again," Kade said. "Last time we spoke I didn't really have a real plan when it came to studying and my routine, but I do have one in place now.
"It does feel a bit more real now, but it's good. Our teachers are so good, they are really helpful with everything, so I'm not too stressed yet."
With a broad spectrum of interests, including a busy life outside of school, Kade is still working on what he wants to do once he has graduated from St Francis College.
He recently attended an open day at the University of Wollongong, which opened his eyes to tertiary education and what that could look like for him.
"I'm still keeping my options open ... I'm interested in so many different things," Kade said.
"At the moment I'm really liking business studies, so when we went to UoW I attended some of the lectures in the finance and marketing areas.
"It was really interesting. I'm not trying to put too much pressure on myself though, I want to do well with my ATAR and go from there. I think it's good to have options."
Meanwhile, Gabi has also found herself settling into the year 12 way of life.
A boarding student from Urana, Gabi is still hoping to have a gap year after graduating at the end of 2024.
A year of working and hopefully some travel may be on the cards, and Gabi said she still plans to study hard to have the marks needed to be accepted into university to study physiotherapy after a year away from the books.
"It's been a pretty busy start (to the new school year), year 12 did a lot of the planning for the swimming carnival, so we're starting to settle back down now into studying," she said.
"I think everyone is getting back into routine now.
"My goal for the term is just to stay on top of my studies and not fall behind.
"That's my main goal. It's been really busy so far, but it's good."
