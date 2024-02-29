Property unlike any other | Mandalay, Narrandera

6 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Nestled in the hills just outside of Narrandera sits 'Mandalay', an expansive property overlooking 360 acres of beautiful farm land.
Mandalay is a property ideal for those looking for something special to call their own, and to have space for endeavors such as grazing, cropping and or running an equine business.
The substantial six-bedroom, two-bathroom home has recently undergone extensive work, as has the gardens.
You will find beautiful attention to detail including the kitchen/dining area with a curved wall of glass, providing 180-degree views over the extensive gardens and property, and a central indoor swimming pool that opens out to the lounge, courtyard, and undercover area that is ideal for entertaining.
A large lounge room opens out into the pool area complete with large open fireplace and bar. The surprises don't end there. The main bathroom features a three-person spa and its own private courtyard area.
Further features include built-in wardrobes in each bedroom with a walk-in robe in the master; underfloor heating and ducted evaporative air conditioning; extensive gardens and new carpets and tiles throughout.
You will also love the separate air-conditioned studio/office and new lockable shed with concrete floor of around nine metres by 18 metres.
Located close to Narrandera's equestrian facilities and golf course, 'Mandalay' provides the perfect base for any number of lifestyle pursuits including flying from the nearby airport and water sports on the river.
