Leeton Public swimmers dominate opposition in the pool

Leeton Public School has dominated their peers, taking out both major trophies at the Leeton-Narrandera PSSA swimming carnival.
The representative event is the next step up from each school's own carnival, with Leeton Public having 53 students qualifying to take part.
As a result, the young swimmers shone on the day, winning both major trophies on offer for the overall point score and school handicap.
Three students also took out three of the six age champion honours on offer on the day.
Madelyn Ford-Lillie was named the senior girl champion, Noah Stout the senior boy winner and Jack Davidson took out the 11 years boys title.
The students were up against others from Parkview Public School, Narrandera Public School and Leeton small schools at the carnival, which was held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
"The level of skill on display was impressive, as was the effort put in by the students, with many achieving new personal bests throughout the day," assistant principal Catherine Tabain said.
"Students were excited to once again retain both major trophies.
"The school will now be represented by a large contingent of swimmers at the Riverina region PSSA carnival on March 11, where they will compete against swimmers from across the area, in a bid to qualify for state PSSA swimming."
The school thanked staff, students and parents for their participation and support at the LNPSSA event.
