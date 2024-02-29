MIA firefighters deployed to battle Victorian blazes

Firefighters from across the MIA have joined the Victorian bushfire fight, deployed to affected communities west of Ballarat this week.
Those from both Widgelli and Yanco/Wamoon brigades were sent to the area early Tuesday morning, driving a CAT 6 capable of delivering some 9000 litres of water.
Captain Ian Thompson from the Yanco/Wamoon brigade and deputy captain Nel Duly have both been deployed to the scene along with NSW MIA RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith who is acting as response team coordinator.
District assistant at MIA RFS Lexi Hone said it's expected they will return at the weekend.
"They left Tuesday morning, travelling to Seymour and then to Ballarat," she said.
"That means they have been carrying out tasks since Wednesday and are expected to return home on Saturday.
"Weather conditions are not ideal so what they are tasked with will always be changing. We look forward to their safe return."
The MIA crew joined other Riverina brigades with firefighting trucks from Burrumbuttock, Mullengandra, Walla Walla, and Yarragundry.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said 17 firefighters from across the Riverina district were deployed travelling in five tankers and a command vehicle.
They form a 125-strong team of personnel from across the state including the multi-agency Incident Management Team and five Strike Teams.
They will join Fire and Rescue NSW along with multiple Victorian agencies and are expected to spend several days on Victorian grounds.
The Bayindeen fire began at Mount Cole last week and had burnt through more than 16,000 hectares of land by the end of February 24.
It has so far destroyed several Victorian homes and displaced residents across more than 25 towns who were told to evacuate on February 25.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) personnel were called to action on Monday night with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting hot temperatures for Victoria on Wednesday causing concern over worsening conditions.
