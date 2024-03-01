Photos: Records tumble by bucketload as Tenison has St Francis feeling blue

Records were falling left, right and centre at the St Francis College twilight swimming carnival in 2024.
Tenison House claimed back-to-back titles, with a combination of highly-competitive swims from nominated swimmers and significant participation rates from others was their recipe for success.
As always, the carnival extended beyond a regular sporting event, with a range of activities that added to the fun atmosphere of the day.
The belly-flop contest, "chant-offs", dancing, microphone shout-outs and the traditional year 12 float added a community flavour to the carnival.
The "three minutes of fame" at the conclusion of the evening was a testament to the college and house spirit displayed by all students in attendance.
On top of that, 10 records were broken by swimmers at the carnival.
"We were very grateful to be able to welcome parent/carers and families to the carnival," principal Tonetta Iannelli said.
"A significant sense of community on the day/night is created by the support of parents/carers and families.
"It is great to be able to welcome new families each year and for those who continue to support the carnival, we extend a big thank you."
