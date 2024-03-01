The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt
Photos

Photos: Records tumble by bucketload as Tenison has St Francis feeling blue

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 1 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Records were falling left, right and centre at the St Francis College twilight swimming carnival in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.