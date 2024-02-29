NSW Police welcome 158 new probationary constables

NSW Police Force welcomes 158 new probationary constables as Class 361 attests at the Goulburn Police Academy on March 1.
The new recruits will be deployed to stations across the state next week to complete their first year of on-the-job training.
Five police dogs - PD Ocko, PD Apollo, PD Charger, PD Clae and PD Vicki - and their handlers, are also graduating from an intensive training program following months of obedience, agility, and individual skills training.
Police and counter-terrorism minister Yasmin Catley and NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb are at the event.
Ms Catley welcomed the new probationary constables and congratulated them for their hard work and commitment.
"I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force," Ms Catley said.
"A career in policing is like no other. These new recruits show a steadfast determination to serve and protect communities right across NSW."
She said the NSW Government backed "our police" 100 per cent.
"We are committed to getting more boots on the ground and supporting the hardworking officers already on the beat," Ms Catley said.
"That's why we're paying recruits to study."
Police Commissioner Webb said the attestation was an important milestone in the lives of the new officers.
"All 158 recruits graduating today are embarking on an extraordinary journey and career," she said.
"Policing is a job where we all have the chance to make a difference to the community we've been entrusted to serve and protect.
"These probationary constables are joining a strong, honourable and committed police force, and I wish them the very best," Commissioner Webb said.
Many of the recruits are Australian born, however this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Iraq, Syria, Poland, Germany, India, South Africa, China, United States of America, England, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Five recruits are First Nations.
Of the 158 recruits, 112 are men and 46 are women.
Nine recruits will also receive awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
