The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

New competitors flock to Barellan for huge weekend of Games

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 1 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than half of this year's Barellan Masters Games competitors were new to the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.