Learn, connect and share in Leeton's Ramadan Bazaar

Leeton shire residents are being given the chance to learn and taste the flavours of Ramadan.
The Leeton Ramadan Bazaar is being planned throughout March and into April and is for all members of the community.
The bazaar will be held in Jarrah Mall and will feature delicious foods and treats from a variety of cultures in a street market-type style of celebration.
Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, Saturday, March 16, Saturday, March 23 and Saturday, April 6, everyone is invited to participate regardless of whether or not they observe Ramadan.
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
During this month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims worldwide abstain from eating, drinking and other physical needs from dawn to dusk.
Organising the Ramadan bazaar in Leeton is Abdul Feaz (Fay), who has lived in Leeton for several years.
Fay said he wanted to bring the whole community together to learn, enjoy and grow together during this special month.
"Leeton has always been so accepting of multiculturalism," he said.
"I thought having an event for Ramadan would be something everyone can share in.
"The bazaar is a night market style held over four Saturdays where there will be lots of food available for everyone to try.
"It's about sharing in different cultures and just enjoying everyone's company.
"You can come to one or you can come to all of them. As many people as possible are welcome. You can chat, listen to music and enjoy the ambience."
Most of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan each year.
Fay said there was always interest in the Leeton shire community about Ramadan and what exactly it was.
"Many people are curious about it and what it is ... it can definitely be hard when it's hot, but I getting the chance to talk to people about Ramadan and what it is in Leeton is great," he said.
"It's wonderful that people are interested in learning and finding out more about it."
Each of the events will be held from 5pm to 8pm.
Anyone wanting to contribute or host a food stall should contact Fay at events.fay@gmail.com.
