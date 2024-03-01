Warning after dry lightning strikes spark fires near Barellan, Coleambally

Firefighters were kept busy on Thursday afternoon, responding to blazes near both Coleambally and Barellan.
It's understood the blazes were the result of 'dry lightning' strikes and the MIA RFS is urging landholders and residents to ensure they have precautions in place to safe guard their properties as the hot weather continues.
Around midday on February 29, crews from across the district were called to Conargo Road at Four Corners following reports of several grass fires.
In addition to heavy plant, aircraft was also deployed to combat the blaze, with one flying from Griffith and another from Hay.
While its understood no assets were damaged as a result, the fire did destroy a significant swath of grass land some several hundred hectares in size.
Brigades from Whitton, Darlington Point, Coleambally, Carrathool, Hay, Gundaline and other areas assisted, supported by brigades from the mid-Murray zone.
Crews spent as long as four hours extinguishing the fire, with Murrumbidgee Council and privately owned plants also in the fight.
Meanwhile around 4pm the same day a grass fire began at Oram's Road, south of Barellan, which also took several crews to extinguish.
Brigades from Moombooldool, Barellan, Kamarah, Colinroobie managed to contain the fire within an hour and a half, with no significant damage sustained.
District assistant at MIA RFS Lexi Hone said both incidents are under control and have been left in the hands of landowners.
However, she warns residents to remain vigilant.
"Resident and property owners alike need to be aware we have had reports of heat lightning in the area and that activity is expected to continue amid the hot weather," she said.
"As a result it's important properties are appropriately protected, ensuring there are fire breaks around houses, sheds, paddocks and other assets, as well as keeping a close eye on the weather."
