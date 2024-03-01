The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Warning after dry lightning strikes spark fires near Barellan, Coleambally

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 1 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters were kept busy on Thursday afternoon, responding to blazes near both Coleambally and Barellan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.