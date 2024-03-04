Get the hot tips on protecting your pets from Mel Angel

Protecting our pets from parasites has never been easier with "all-in-one" treatments available, but are they as good as they claim?
These "one treatment to kill them all" products (sounds a little like the Lord of the Rings against parasites) are generally quite good.
There are just a couple of things that you need to keep in mind when using these products.
These preventative treatments come in either topical or oral form and treat for fleas, ticks, intestinal worms and heartworm.
Typically, all in one products do not treat for tape worm. Tapeworm is most often transmitted by either fleas, rodents or uncooked meats.
Fleas are hosts to just one type of tapeworm. With the product treating fleas, it does lessen the risk of infection in our pets.
However, if our pets are exposed to uncooked meat, like in a nice big meaty bone, or if they like to catch rats and mice, they can also be exposed to other kinds of tapeworm, such as Hydatids, which can also be harmful to humans.
Due to this, we recommend still giving an intestinal all-wormer tablet at least every three months to treat for any tapeworm your pet may have.
Heartworm is possibly the most important parasite we need to prevent for pets in our region.
The heartworm larva is spread by mosquitoes, and once it is in your pet, it makes itself at home in their heart and lungs.
Once the larva mature and begin to breed, their numbers increase until they cause respiratory or cardiac failure.
In other words, heartworm can be a death sentence for your pet. Dogs are most at risk and although cats can also get heartworm, it is uncommon to see this as cats are not a natural host for this parasite.
As long as you are vigilant and make sure your pets get their monthly prevention without fail, it is effective, but we are only human and we lead very busy lives, so it is easy to forget just one month.
There has actually been a rise in diagnosed cases of heartworm in the Riverina and many of these cases had been on monthly preventatives.
That is why we recommend the once a year heartworm prevention injection.
Then, you do not need to worry if a monthly dose gets missed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.