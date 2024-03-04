Leeton's squash players earn their points in long matches

James Kelly and Erin Draper went head-to-head on the squash court last week in what was the match-of-the-round.
Leeton Soldiers Squash Club players returned to the court for the week's matches, with Draper getting away to a great start by winning the first two games.
Kelly just managed to stay in the contest claiming the third game by the barest margin and he then went on to win the match 3-2. Game scores were 11-15, 7-15, 17-15, 15-13, 15-10.
On Monday, Callum Sheldrick won a cliff-hanger against Ondria Miller 4-15, 15-9, 13-15, 16-14, 18-16.
A lot of matches were decided in four games, with Lauren Wickes beating Jack Rawle, Brad Woolner overcoming Maanu Alexander, Sean Ryan defeating Angelo Fiumara, Brendon Looby downing Miranda Tait and Trinity Patten-Taylor winning the deciding game 17-15 to edge out Aimon Doyle.
Jacob Harrison won three close games to beat Declan Ryan, Anthony Iannelli downed Zac Fairweather, Lizette Taylor was too good for Naomi Rawle and Isabel Thompson defeated Nicole Onwuekwe.
In Tuesday's competition, Adrian Sheldrick had a 3-1 win over Maanu Alexander and John Saddler won the crucial points to overcome Monique Looby 15-4, 9-15, 16-14, 15-13.
Brodie Lashbrook continued his good form to beat Will Nardi, David Cross defeated Zac Fairweather and Finley Sales remains undefeated in this competition with victory over Jack Miller.
Subash Wijesiri had a comfortable win over Anton Taylor, Will Rawle was too quick for Bryan Shepley and Naomi Rawle won the third game 16-14 to claim victory over Joanne Peacock.
Alec Tait was too good for Ondria Miller and a hard hitting Paul Payne beat Will Gray-Mills.
On Wednesday, Carol Davidson had a good talk to herself after losing the first two games to Monique Looby.
This had the desired effect and Davidson recovered and went on to win 3-2. Simon Jackson won the fourth game 15-13 to seal a 3-1 victory over Jason Curry and Garry Walker scored a 3-1 win over Gary Thompson.
In other matches decided in four games, Simone Bruno defeated Jodi McInerney, Brian O'Leary defeated Macauley Harrison and Bear Wynn beat Xavier Stanton.
Good wins went to Trev Whitby over Col Thompson, Rose Looby against Samuel Mills and Cadell Thompson over Eden Reilly.
