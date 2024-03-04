Yanco Ag's gala day 'one of the great traditions of the region'

"One of the great traditions of the region".
That is how the Yanco Agricultural High School's gala day has been described by P&C president Rodney Lee Walsh.
To be held on Saturday, March 16, this vibrant community day takes place on the school's historic grounds, surrounding Sir Samuel McCaughey's iconic redbrick homestead that has been home to YAHS for more than 100 years.
First held in 1947, gala day has been an annual event in all but two years - once due to the global COVID pandemic and another due to flooding in 2022.
A team of volunteers, supported by YAHS staff and principal Marni Milne, have been pulling out all the stops for the "diamond jubilee" event, which looks set to rival the record-breaking event held last year.
"Popular, traditional events such as the grand parade, drum corps and shearing challenges are expected to draw a large crowd," Mr Walsh said.
"All ages are catered for with a myriad of rides, live displays, games and activities, guided tours and a broad range of food and beverage options.
"The bustling 'Market Lane' of community and market stalls returns in 2024 and will feature local arts and crafts, regional businesses and producers, sporting teams, sponsors and supporters."
The event is open to all community members whether they have ties to Yanco Ag or not.
The generosity of the community and Old Yanconians was something Mr Walsh said was his early shout-out for thanks.
"Donations for the fundraising auction and raffle have been sought from far and wide and even though times are tough for many, the response to help out speaks volumes for community spirit," he said.
"None more so than from our Old Yanconians."
Through the good years and the hard years, gala day has been the main fundraiser for the P&C since 1947. Money raised supports the school and its students in many facets.
The event will be held on March 16 from 9am to 3pm.
