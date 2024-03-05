How cans and bottles are turning into vans for one of our own

An empty can of Coke could help change someone's life.
Thurgoona resident Peter White is making sure that Albury-Wodonga residents with a disability are being given the opportunity to have a suitable car.
The founder of Make Me Mobile is raising funds to purchase wheelchair-accessible vans for low income NDIS clients.
So far he has raised $26,000.
As part of his charity, he has established Cans for Vans, an opportunity to donate to the cause through Return and Earn.
The idea to start the charity is close to home.
Mr White's son Lachlan was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy 20 years ago at the age of 5. Although his family was able to secure a van through his business, he has seen the difficulties other families have faced.
"A lot of these families are only on one income because one of the parents needs to stay home, look after the child," he said.
"So that makes it very hard for them to pay off a vehicle that costs about $180 to $250 a week."
Three years ago, Mr White suffered a stroke. Despite going through his own battles, he was still eager to help the community.
He recalls sitting with family when his daughter, Mackenzie suggested the idea of starting a charity.
"I'd always wanted to start a charity for wheelchair vans, but could never work out how to generate that sort of money. So I hadn't looked any further into it anyway," he said.
"She suggested YouTube and TikTok, which inspired me to set up the charity, Make Me Mobile, and that's where Cans for Vans came in."
A friend of Mr White's suggested the idea of donating to the charity through Return and Earn, which was brought to life last November.
Mr White says the initiative has helped raise money even during a cost of living crisis.
"I'm aware of the financial hardship that everyone's in at the moment because of interest rates and that. So I was thinking, 'what's something that everyone can do to help us raise money'?" he said.
"So my thought was, if we could get everyone to know about our cause and what we're trying to do all over Australia and people just donating $15 a year, it all adds up really quickly and can be paying for these vehicles that people actually need."
The founder says that it can be easy to forget that every day tasks can become difficult when you don't have the correct car.
"Even things like ducking down to the grocery store to buy what you're going to use for tea for tonight becomes an issue," he said.
Mr White is hoping to give away the first vehicle to a Wodonga client who is currently collecting cans himself to raise money for a vehicle.
Each vehicle has been budgeted for $55,000.
One of those to benefit from the charity and the Return and Earn scheme is Leeton's Mason Watts, who is in line to receive a vehicle after years of struggles.
Mr White says NDIS assistance is only limited.
"The NDIS will pay for the modification, but they won't do anything to help the clients buy the vehicle, which is a problem for low income owners and low socioeconomic [owners]," he said.
"The families that can't afford to purchase a vehicle that the modification can be fitted on just end up going without."
The Albury-based charity is in a central location to have the cars altered.
"Because of its location in Albury, we're between the two main modifiers in Australia. So there's Freedom Motors in Sydney and Automobility in Melbourne," he said.
"We can order a vehicle, take it straight to the modifier, get modified, and transport it back here or wherever it's going in Australia and to the families."
Mr White said that he has security measures in place so that he cannot be defrauded and to make sure each client seeking a van is genuine.
Currently, donations can be made through Return and Earn on the east coast of Australia and Visy in northern Victoria.
Alongside Return and Earn, Mr White has also set up a GoFundMe page and often has stalls at community events.
Those wanting to donate their dollars from their bottles can visit www.makememobile.org to download a QR code to scan at the machines.
