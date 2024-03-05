Scores go dark for Leeton's twilight golf season

With round 19 of twilight golf now done and dusted, this means scores are now hidden.
Two rounds remain before semi and grand final Sunday.
Team positioning will be available, but no actual scores.
Teams that finish top four in divisions one, two and three make finals and only the top two in division four.
Round 20 is happening now until Sunday, March 10. Round 21 is the last one before finals and will be held over 10 days from Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 21.
Teams will then be notified regarding finals on Sunday, March 24.
This will then be followed by the inaugural twilight singles championship, which will be held over two weeks from Monday, March 25 to Monday, April 8.
Back to round 19, there were 196 players taking to the course, with Michael Hammond claiming the player-of-the-week honours with a brilliant 29 nett.
Hammond joined new team Happy Gilmores and is loving his return to the game, having completed more than 25 rounds since the Christmas break.
Matt Ganderton also needs a shout out as he also finished with seven under 29, but was on the wrong side of the countback.
Other notable performances came from Ryan "Frankie" Mahalm, who finished on a high, with a six under nett 30, followed by Shane Dryburgh and Harrison Odewahn on 31.
Rob Hillier, David Dowling, Johnny Wynn and John Gavel on 32 and Bryce Moore, Todd Hockey, Keaton Hyde, Darren Cooper, Matt Isaacson, Darren Cooper and Vince Campisi all on 33s.
The player-of-the-year race is on, with several contenders in the mix for the honour.
Players, in no particular order, are all still right in the thick of the top Individual award for the season.
They include Jimmy Hedditch, Jason Price, Beau Routley, Mark Lehman, Nathan Jones, Ben Richards, Scott Piva, Graeme Dale and Andrew Day.
