The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police eventually catch their man after car chase, foot pursuit

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Narrandera man allegedly led police on both a car chase and foot pursuit before eventually being arrested.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.