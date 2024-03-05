Police eventually catch their man after car chase, foot pursuit

A Narrandera man allegedly led police on both a car chase and foot pursuit before eventually being arrested.
Police spotted what they said was a stolen Mazda BT50 in Narrandera about 10am on Thursday, February 29.
They started to pursue the vehicle, but terminated the chase soon after due to public safety concerns.
Soon after around 11.45am, police said they located the stolen vehicle at a property on Merungle Hill Road in Leeton.
After a short foot pursuit, a 33-year-old Narrandera man was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, police pursuit, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, two counts of break, enter and steal offences and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail and will appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court at a later date.
Police have also urged residents to continue to follow the "9pm routine" where just before bed residents should check their vehicles and homes are properly secured and locked to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
