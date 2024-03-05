Let's party: Launch into SunRice Festival one mask at a time

The Leeton SunRice Festival is just mere weeks away and it's going to be a party to remember.
The official launch event for the 2024 event will be held on Thursday, March 28 in the form of a Masquerade Cocktail Party.
An evening of fun and glamour awaits, with the event open to all community members at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club.
The launch party is designed to kick the festival weekend off in style, with this year's masquerade theme a fun approach to the concept.
Think dressing up, donning a mask of your choosing and enjoying a great night out with friends, family and community members as the festival is officially opened.
It will be a chance to kick back, relax and really start to the feel the festival vibe, according to Leeton SunRice Festival committee member Nadine Morton.
"The masquerade theme is a bit of fun," she said.
"It means you can match it to what your wear, you can dress up as much as you'd like, but you can also be more smart casual and not have it match at all.
"It's up to everyone how they want to do it. It's definitely going to be a great night and we'd love to have a good crowd there."
Gourmet finger foods, signature cocktails and entertainment from Remedy will be among the highlights of the night, but there will also be the chance to hear from each of this year's Ambassador Quest entrants.
Melissa Beecham and Martelle Maguire will both take part in the launch event and will be interviewed on the night before the crowd about the quest, why they decided to take part and give an overview of how it has panned out for them.
Mrs Morton is the current Ambassador Quest co-ordinator and is a past entrant herself.
She has the launch night was a great chance to meet and greet the entrants and celebrating all of their efforts in the lead up to the festival.
Residents interested in attending the launch party and kicking their heels up for the Easter long weekend, should get in quick and buy their tickets now.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://leetonsunricefestival.com.au/etn/masquerade-cocktail-party/ for $45 per person.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 28 from 6pm.
