Driver catches attention of Leeton cops while allegedly drink driving

A Leeton motorist caught the attention of police while allegedly drink driving on a shire road last week.
Police were traveling south on Back Yanco Road when they noticed the man driving in a way that "caught their attention" around 10.45pm on Friday, March 1.
Officers pulled over the 31-year-old motorist for a roadside breath test, which returned an alleged positive result.
He was arrested and taken to the Leeton Police Station where further breath analysis returned an alleged mid-range reading.
The man was charged with mid-range prescribed concentrate of alcohol and had his licence suspended.
Murrumbidgee Police District has reminded residents of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not just for an individual, but all other road users.
Officers reminded residents there was always a police presence on the roads conducting patrols and roadside breath tests at any time of the day and night.
