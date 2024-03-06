Principal's love of learning leads to Wamoon Public's halls

Wamoon Public School principal Rachel Thomason is no stranger to small schools or being a leader.
Mrs Thomason has officially been in the principal role at Wamoon since October.
Prior to that she was in the relieving principal role at the school and, before arriving at Wamoon PS, spent many years as the reliving principal and assistant principal at Leeton Public School.
Mrs Thomason has extensive experience working in small schools throughout the region, as well as other primary schools like Leeton Public.
As well as her teaching degree, Mrs Thomason has also completed three Masters and said it was her love of learning which continues to drive her forward.
It is this attitude she hoped filtered down to her students, who she has enjoyed getting to know over the past 12 months at Wamoon Public.
As a teaching principal, Mrs Thomason said she had been enjoying having more time in the classroom at Wamoon PS.
"I spent my first 10 years of teaching in small schools, as well as being principal at some of them," she said. "When I had my children I went to Leeton Public.
"I enjoyed the change of being at a bigger school when I did go to Leeton Public and I was there for some time, so it's been nice to come back to a smaller school again.
"There are a lot of fantastic things about small schools."
In 2024, Wamoon Public's enrolment numbers are steady, but more students are always welcome.
The school is home to hard-working staff and students and is a major part of the Wamoon community's fabric.
"That's one of the benefits of a small school, it's 'everyone's school'," Mrs Thomason said.
"We're all trying to work together to give the students the best opportunities.
"The main benefit of a small school is you do know everyone - staff, students, support staff, families - you get to build those strong relationships with everybody.
"You are part of the learning journey with students.
"You're really in it with them.
"Here at Wamoon I just really want to make sure we are providing our students with the best learning opportunities that we can, that they are reaching their potential.
"When they leave our doors at the end of year 6, I want to know we've given them all those chances to grow and have a well-rounded education in the process."
