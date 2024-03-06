Cries for help heard as Leeton's nurses welcome ratio news

A heavy weight has been lifted for nurses and midwives in Leeton and right across the state following news their cries for improved ratios had finally been heard.
Leeton Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) branch secretary Leeanne Driscoll said this was one of the biggest steps forward for at least the last 16 years.
The NSWNMA has secured the first phase of significant workforce reforms in the state's public health system, after negotiating with the government-appointed Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce.
For the first time, NSW will have minimum and enforceable shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios implemented in specific clinical areas of public hospitals, which is a major milestone in the NSWNMA's long-standing fight for staffing reforms.
As a result, there will be one nurse allocated to every three treatment spaces in emergency departments at public hospitals.
However, the rollout of the ratios will start in the city, with Leeton yet to hear when it come to the town's hospital.
Despite this, Ms Driscoll said the news was positive.
"Emergency departments are becoming even busier, even here in Leeton, because people can't get into a doctor surgery," she said.
"It's crucial we do have these ratios implemented here.
"We do need it, the workload for each patient warrants it.
"We've been campaigning for this for a long time. I'm hoping as a result of this announcement regarding ratios that we start to see more people, particularly young people, take up nursing and work in places like Leeton.
"It would be fantastic if that happened."
Ms Driscoll encouraged residents to use the emergency department at the hospital for emergency situations only.
NSWNMA assistant general secretary, Michael Whaites, said the first phase of ratios represented a foundation to build on to bring NSW in line with other states.
We will see a more transparent, accountable, and enforceable staffing system delivered in NSW public hospitals," he said.
"We're confident these reforms will finally help to end years of chronic staff shortages, fatigue and burnout in our nursing and midwifery workforce.
"These workforce reforms are a crucial step forward, but there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure the staffing enhancements are introduced in every hospital and every ward across the state."
