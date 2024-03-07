Whitton club aims to add extras and improvements to venue

It has been a very busy start to the school year at Whitton-Murrami Public School.
A meet and greet barbecue dinner was held on the evening of February 13 where food was shared and everyone got to mingle and meet both new and familiar faces.
Whitton-Murrami School hosted this year's Small School Swimming Carnival.
From this, five students went on to compete at the LNPSSA Swimming Championships.
Several students also played on the Smalls School team at the recent LNPSSA touch football gala day held in Leeton.
All students will be participating in a six-week tennis skills program at the school with a qualified tennis coach.
The stage three girls at Whitton, as well as those from Gralee, Wamoon and Yanco enjoyed a day learning about valuable trade skills and career paths with the visiting team from S.A.L.T.
The girls had an inspirational day together and created a wooden caddy to take home.
Whitton Bowling Club held the first of its monthly casual music jam sessions last Saturday, which was enjoyed by those who attended.
Anyone is welcome to join in the next one (held on the first Saturday of the month).
Meals are now available on Thursday nights, along with the raffles and super draw.
Everyone is welcome to Friday night bowls, which is followed by a barbecue.
In pennant bowls, Whitton had a home game against Barellan going down 53-48.
This loss means Whitton has dropped to fourth on the ladder.
The 18-strong bowls team has taken on several projects at the club, including the erection of new shade cloth for the bowlers, new steps from the barbecue area into the club and currently aiming to replace the outdoor bowling lighting with more efficient LED lighting, sourcing quotes and grants.
