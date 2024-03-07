Project to bring names, faces, stories of our servicemen and women to life

A poignant project to honour Leeton's returned servicemen and women is starting to blossom, but more help is needed.
Leeton Shire Council, the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and the Leeton Family and Local History Society have teamed up for the unique initiative.
The idea is to feature Leeton shire residents who have served in conflicts, wars and peace operations, who have since passed away, on the town's street banners.
All up, 80 faces will be needed and the project aims to enhance community appreciation and understanding of the experiences of service personnel, while contributing to the preservation and accessibility of Australia's wartime heritage.
The project involves the creation of 40, double-sided street banners, displayed on poles that are already erected throughout town and on main roads in and out of Leeton.
The goal will be for these to be displayed when commemorating Anzac and Remembrance Days.
Each banner will honour individuals from Leeton shire, who are not currently acknowledged on public memorials, specifically those born in or or returning to Leeton after their service.
This addresses the gap in recognition for individuals that made contributions to their country, but are not currently memoralised.
John Power from the Leeton RSL Sub-branch called on families to look into their own history to discover if someone they know or love qualifies.
"It's a really fantastic project ... there are so many returned servicemen and women who deserve to be honoured in this way," Mr Power said.
Each banner will feature a photo, name, corps and place of action, showcasing the diverse backgrounds and roles played by the service personnel.
The project's title is Men and Women of Leeton - Saluting their Service.
Council is also in the process of applying for grant funding to assist with the project under the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.
In a letter of support for the initiative, Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm said the eventual outcome would allow everyone to learn and share in the experiences.
"The inclusion of service photos on the banners adds a personal touch, allowing residents and visitors alike to connect on a deeper level with the stories behind each individual's service," he wrote.
"These are people who are known and connected to the community, but their service to their country is not necessarily what has defined them in their lives on return and, as such, is not publicly acknowledged.
"Preserving and showcasing this aspect of our wartime heritage is crucial for ensuring future generations continue to honour and remember those who served."
To participate, people will need to supply a photo of the person in uniform and provide a name and details of service such as service number, rank, unit/corps, place of service/conflict.
This can be submitted to Fran Macdonald at council's administration offices in Chelmsford Place and if the photo is only in a frame, this won't matter.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch and Leeton Family and Local History Society member Karleen Reilly said these images would then be returned to those who submit them.
"So far we've got 22 people, so we do need more," she said. "It's a wonderful project and we do thank council for bringing this idea to us. Once it has been completed, it will be fantastic."
