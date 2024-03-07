Fuelling dream: Noah ready for big 2024 on the track

Leeton's Noah Sands is gearing up to step out for the first time this season on the track as he continues to keep his motorsport dreams alive and fuelled up.
Sands is competing in the 2024 Australian Hyper Racer Championship, while still chasing his Super2 and V8 racing dreams.
"I've been looking forward to round one for some time now," he said.
"Mostly I've been working on getting sponsorship, but also personally with my training.
"I do a fair bit of training and driving simulation."
When it comes to the 2024 racing season, Sands will be driving a leased car for the championship, but has placed an order for his own vehicle for 2025.
Sands is no stranger to the track having been behind the wheel of a race vehicle for the majority of his young life.
He said continuing to build and focus on his goals was what kept him focused.
Sands has also been given the opportunity to race in the Bathurst six-hour international endurance event at Easter, but without funding and sponsorship this won't be possible.
"That's where it can be hard, you do have to rely on sponsorship a lot, but hopefully I can raise what I need to," he said.
"It's hard around here because there aren't as many big businesses like there are in city areas, but I've always had good support.
"If there is anyone out there who would like to sponsor me or support me, the best way to get in contact is through the Facebook page (Noah Sands 65 Motorsport)."
While a competitive arena, Sands said said being part of a team this season would allow him to gain more experience and knowledge, with the help of those around me.
"I'm really lucky in that way," he said.
For more information or to assist with sponsorship, visit the Facebook page.
