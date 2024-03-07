Changes for SunRice Festival parade, but the vibes will remain

One of Leeton's most well-known, treasured and nostalgic events will take to the street again in 2024.
As part of the Leeton SunRice Festival, The Irrigator street parade will be held on Easter Saturday as part of all of the fun and flair on offer across the long weekend.
The parade is a long-running tradition as part of the festival, but is one many hold dear no matter their age or how long they have lived in town.
It is an event that brings all facets of the community together and a real treat for visitors to see and experience.
In 2024, there will be some changes in terms of safety legislation that needs to be implemented for floats taking part in the parade.
An information night will be held on Wednesday, March 13 in the Parkview Public School hall at 6pm.
This session must be attended by all float supervisors.
New parade safety requirements will include:
More information on this will be provided on the night and now is also the time to start thinking about floats and taking part.
"The parade is a huge highlight of the festival and one everyone looks forward to," Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said.
"We're looking forward to it again in 2024. It's a really special event and one everyone looks forward to.
"It really sets the tone for the whole weekend and all of the events and celebrations. It then leads straight into the Festival on Mountford straight after it finishes."
The parade itself will also see the cenotaph roundabout roped off for the parade and the area near the Roxy Theatre will also be inaccessible.
However, there is plenty of room throughout Kurrajong and Pine avenues for top vantage spots.
The parade will be held on Easter Saturday from 1pm.
Road closures will be enforced from 11am in these areas, with marshalling from noon at the Leeton Showground.
