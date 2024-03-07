L&D trio off to state champs

Leeton and District Bowling Club's regional winners Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Mary Payten will travel to Dubbo to compete in the state triples championships later this month.
The club wishes them all the best.
The 2024 pennants has now finished and, even though L&D was unsuccessful, players went out on a winning note against Lockhart/The Rock last Tuesday.
Eight social players enjoyed a game of pairs on Thursday.
The drawn winners were Jeanie Leighton and Faye Harris after defeating Dot Semmler and Lorraine Messner 16-10.
The game was neck-and-neck up to the 12th end, when Leighton and Harris displayed some great bowling, winning five of the next six ends.
Also playing a game of pairs, Patti Wakeman and Mary Payten outplayed Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker by winning 10 of the 16 ends, winning 16-8.
Plans are now on the way for the mixed triples tournament to be held on April 20.
Entry forms are on the notice board, so get your teams in.
