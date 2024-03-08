Forget the essentials, Yanco Ag let's you take your horse to school

Every month The Irrigator and Yanco Agricultural High School are teaming up to bring the some of the latest news from across the school.
This month, principal Marni Milne provides updates on events coming up and a particular unique aspect of life at YAHS.
The term is progressing very quickly at Yanco with our students busy being involved in a number of sporting, cultural and community endeavours, on top of their busy learning schedules.
We have a large show team heading off to the Sydney Royal Show from March 17.
This includes a cattle team, as well as our display team that will be leading our entry in the Sydney Royal school display competition.
To be invited to enter the display competition is a significant honour at this level and we are looking forward to even bettering our second place from last year in this category.
Our students have also been busy washing, handling and prepping our chickens for the event.
One of the most special and unique aspects of Yanco is our equine program.
Due to our extensive equine facilities on site, students do have the option to bring their horses to Yanco.
By doing so, students are not only given the opportunity to care for their horse at school, but are provided with specific clinics and training to better their skills in equine.
The school also offers an elective course focused on equine studies and employs designated equine staff, in addition to our farm staff, to support this pathway.
We are very pleased to have a record 25 student horses, and growing, currently in residence at Yanco.
Our students and staff are also excited about our upcoming annual beach carnival and gala day, which will be held on March 15 and 16 respectively.
Our school community is very excited about the beach carnival moving back to Middle Beach this year, with the traditional events such as the beach sprints, flag and chariot races, march past and the ironman and ironwoman competitions returning.
Please feel free to come along and join in the fun from 9am.
We are looking forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to our school on Friday, April 5 from 9am. To register, call the school office on 6951 1500.
