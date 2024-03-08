Back on track: Confidence in Chelmsford project as deadlines on horizon

Leeton's Chelmsford Place redevelopment is on track despite a minor hiccup last month.
Leeton Shire Council's manager of open space and recreation Josh Clyne said the project was on schedule even though there had been some issues that needed resolving.
"There have been some minor issues that we have had to resolve, but they have all been sorted," Mr Clyne said.
"There's been a little bit of re-work, but it's all under control now.
"We're progressing into the second stage now. Works for that part are actually ahead of schedule, which is great."
One of the issues Mr Clyne referred to was the concrete footpath adjacent to the rill, in stage one of the project, that had to be pulled up and re-done.
The bill for this was not footed by council.
Leeton company Boots Civil was awarded the contract for the work and Mr Clyne said they had been open with their communication about the mishap.
"They have been really great to deal with," Mr Clyne said.
"Our working relationship with them has been fantastic.
"They have been able to resolve any issues on the ground along the way without too much fuss. It's been really positive.
"That's the benefit of having a local contractor. They are really aware of the quality of work they are producing."
The work is scheduled for completion at the end of May, but this timeframe may extend into the middle of June.
Mr Clyne said the bandstand renovation as part of the work was also happening.
"We've been a little delayed there, a lot of the products our heritage sculptor is using, can't be used over a certain temperature, so we're just waiting for some cooler weather to come and that will get all finished off fairly quickly as well," he said.
Most of the concrete work is finished in stage one of the project, with a small remainder to go near where the fountain part is.
Turf and tree planting will start in that area later this month if all goes to plan.
The raised crossing is now instated, with the road work part of that to happen in the coming weeks and will likely be opened by the end of the month.
