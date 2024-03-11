Rawle outlasts Cunningham in match-of-the-week thriller

Naomi Rawle just out-lasted Marni Cunningham in the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
In a contest that could have gone either way, Rawle won 11-15, 15-11, 15-8, 14-16, 17-15.
Monday's competition had an entertaining match between Jacob Harrison and Maanu Alexander.
Both players are very quick around the court resulting in long rallies, with Harrison finally winning 9-15, 15-12, 13-15, 15-8, 15-12.
Cadell Thompson had a 3-2 victory over Ondria Miller, Zac Fairweather defeated Will Nardi 3-1 and Lizette Taylor also won 3-1 against Brendon Looby.
Anthony Iannelli scored a 3-1 win over Angelo Fiumara and Lauren Wickes beat Aimon Doyle by the same margin.
In other matches, Isabel Thompson defeated Callum Sheldrick, Brad Woolner was too good for Declan Ryan, Adele Thompson won three close games to overcome Miranda Tait and Trinity Patten-Taylor downed Jack Rawle.
On Tuesday, Maanu Alexander, this time playing left handed, was involved in another five game match against another lefty Gary Thompson.
Alexander won 15-13, 12-15, 8-15, 15-13, 15-12.
In matches decided in four games, Will Gray-Mills beat Finley Sales, John Saddler defeated Lizette Taylor and Simon Jackson outlasted Will Nardi.
In other matches, Alec Tait was too quick for Joanne Peacock, Will Rawle outplayed Zac Fairweather, Carol Davidson downed Jack Miller, Monique Looby was too good for Anton Taylor and Bryan Shepley defeated Kathryn Bechaz.
In Wednesday's competition, Macauley Harrison scored a 3-1 win over Col Thompson and Erin Draper lost the first game to Ruby Miller, but recovered to triumph 3-1.
Simone Bruno won the crucial points to beat Cadell Thompson 16-14, 16-14, 15-12.
Rose Looby had to work hard to overcome Xavier Stanton 21-19, 15-13, 15-7.
All other matches on the night resulted in comfortable 3-0 wins.
Trev Whitby downed Brian O'Leary to remain undefeated in this competition - winning all his matches 3-0.
Carol Davidson was back on the court again this time defeating James Kelly, Bear Wynn downed Xavier Stanton and Garry Walker beat Simon Jackson.
Gary Thompson playing his second match for the week defeated Jason Curry and Eden Reilly outplayed Jodi McInerney.
Matches continue in the summer competition this week.
