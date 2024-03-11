'Significant' collaborative event a first for Leeton

In an effort to address the evolving challenges faced by employers in Leeton, a significant initiative is underway to foster collaboration between government organisations, Leeton Business Chamber and businesses.
Scheduled for the month of April, a round table discussion is set to provide a platform for small, medium, and large enterprises to engage with their local chamber and government agencies, aiming to understand the barriers and assist with the recruitment processes in regional communities.
The event comes at a crucial time when businesses across Leeton are grappling with the complexities of recruitment in an ever-changing economic landscape.
With shifting labour market dynamics and the emergence of new technologies, employers face hurdles in sourcing, attracting, and retaining talent that aligns with their organisational needs.
By bringing together key stakeholders from government agencies that are dedicated to regional development and recruitment from across the country, the round table seeks to facilitate constructive dialogue and actionable solutions.
Participants will have the opportunity to voice their concerns, share best practices, and gain insights into available resources and support available to them.
The Leeton Business Chamber is very excited to bring this opportunity to our employers as Leeton is the first regional community to access this type of event and it is open to all businesses and organisations, large and small.
Ultimately, the round table discussion embodies a shared commitment to bolstering Leeton's economic vitality by empowering employers with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to navigate the intricacies of recruitment in a rapidly evolving landscape.
By fostering collaboration between government organisations, Leeton Business Chamber and businesses, it sets a precedent for proactive engagement and collective action towards sustainable workforce development and economic growth.
To register your interest to attend this free Leeton Employers Round Table event, email the Leeton Business Chamber admin@leetonchamber.com.au to ensure you receive the upcoming information.
