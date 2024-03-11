Phyllis joins the 100 parkrun club

Leeton's Phyllis Guthrie has officially joined the 100 club when it comes to the town's parkrun event.
Mrs Guthrie successfully completed her 100th parkrun recently, with 98 of them at Leeton's event and two in Boston, England.
Mrs Guthrie also completed 12 "non" parkruns when parkrun was in recess due to COVID.
She said if I can do it anyone can do it.
Mrs Guthrie achieved this milestone at event 132 for Leeton.
She has also volunteered 34 times, volunteers are critical for parkrun to continue.
You can be a walker/runner and have your turn volunteering or the option is just to volunteer.
All roles are easy.
Each week there is a run director, timekeeper, someone to hand out the finish tokens, barcode scanning, marshals, event day course checker, someone to set up, someone to give first timers a brief on the process and the course and tail walkers.
Tail walkers keep an eye on all participants and always last, so no participant is last.
Every week the Leeton event also has many visitors take part, recently from places such as Canberra, Brisbane, Wagga and Melbourne.
"Many come just to achieve the completion of our parkrun, thereby using accommodation and other services in the area," volunteer Andrew Watson said.
The event is five kilometres in distance every Saturday morning of the year at 7.50am for the run directors event briefing to start at 8am.
It begins and ends at the skatepark.
The event's third anniversary will be in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.