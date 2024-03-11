Past and present MIA women in rice celebrated for International Women's Day

Women in rice were highlighted as part of International Women's Day celebrations last week, with a healthy contingent of 30 gathering for a networking event.
Ladies from Griffith, Murrami, Narrandera, Wagga, Benerembah, Jerilderie and Coleambally took part in a guided tour of a family rice farm and a rice shed followed by a networking lunch.
Advice, tips and general discussion was relayed from a panel of speakers that included Denise Kelly, Michele Groat, Emma Finemore and Melissa De Bortoli.
Murrumbidgee Mayor Ruth McRae said it was a time to marvel over the impact both past and present women have had in shaping an integral part of the country's food bowl.
"Women have had a huge influence in the rice industry which has been a focal part of the formation of the area, from the pioneers who establish it right through to those actively growing and working with rice today," Cr McRae said.
"It was good to reflect on the early days as well as the challenges being faced today in the market.
"Women have been making a contribution for a very long time and it was especially enlightening to see that carrying on at Maddy and Mitch Dunbar's farm," she said.
"Historically, agriculture has been seen as the domain of men but that's changing.
"Both husbands and wives have worked hard to cultivate this area and I think there's terrific recognition of the work both have made collectively," she said.
"It's really important for people to have the opportunity to promote what they do and reflect on their passion for the industry," Cr McRae said.
The event was facilitated between Murrumbidgee Council and the Rice Growers Association which Cr McRae cited as an important collaboration.
"I think it displays how council views the industry; we support anything that can contribute to our area thriving and sustaining well into the future," she said.
