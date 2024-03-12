Final round officially hits the twilight course

Leeton's twilight golf competition has almost reached its crescendo, with the final round now underway.
Last week marked the end of round 20, with round 21 now under way.
Round 21 is longer than usual and is being completed over the course of 11 days, finishing up on Thursday, March 21.
Following the end of this round on March 21, team captains will then be notified on whether their team's finals aspirations have come to fruition or not.
Team leaders will then need to have the following sorted as soon as possible.
- Make themselves and their players aware of tee off times on semi and grand final day on Sunday, March 24.
- Arrange pairings for the final and let Jason Mimmo know.
- Confirm the availability of team members.
Back to round 20, 187 completed the twilight course, with Dylan Browne claiming his player-of-the-week accolade. Browne had a brilliant 27 nett last Thursday.
New team this year, The Fellaaas have enjoyed five player-of-the-week titles for their side this season.
They also currently sit first in division four, with a grand final appearance likely.
Other great scores for the round came from Gavin Wylie 29, Courtney Lagenbacher 29, Frank Porcu, Warren Belford and Harley Gallagher all on 31, Alec Tait 32, and Brad Leighton, Bo Jarema, Matt Senes and Andrew Barker all on 33.
The ball comp stayed on 34 or better.
There was hot conditions for Saturday's golf.
In A grade Nat Whittington was in good touch and fired a solid par round to be the winner with 38 points on a countback, edging out Jason Nardi.
Keaton Hyde's game is on the improve and he grabbed the win in B grade with 40 points.
He will play his first round of single figures next comp round. Runner-up was Rennie Simpson with 36 points.
James Mason had his best round ever to be the winner in C grade with 40 points, runner-up was Sam Pirrottina with a well compiled 36 points. Tomorrow's event will be a Stableford.
