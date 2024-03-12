Common Thread ties Leeton artists together

A unique exhibition in Leeton is drawing more than just a picture, but painting a tale or two.
The Common Thread exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery has been on display, featuring a huge number of artists from the shire.
Now in its second year, A Common Thread has doubled its artistic lineup.
The kicker is each participating artist has some sort of connection or knows each other in some way.
Using thread, fabric and other mediums to express and explore ideas, the artists connect with each other and the audience through their art.
Participating artists in 2024 are Wanita Lowe, Elijah Ingram, Robyn Hutchinson, Natalie Power, Zooey Korhonen, Cynthia Arel, Katie Hume, Hannah Blackburn and Petra Player.
The recent launch for the exhibition was well attended, but time is running out to check it out.
Residents and visitors will need to pop by the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery by 3pm on Saturday, March 16, which is its last open day.
At the exhibition's recent launch, Leeton shire councillor Michael Kidd said he enjoyed viewing the exhibition for a number of reasons.
"It's lovely to see so many people in attendance and it's wonderful to see each exhibition introducing new visitors to the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery," he said.
"The exhibition is amazing.
'I'm impressed with the variety and quality of the works."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.