Insight into what will be a huge 75th gala day at Yanco Ag

Seventy-five years ago, the very first Yanco Agricultural High School gala day took place.
Since then it has grown, changed and adapted to be an event favoured by all in not just the school arena, but the wider community.
This year's gala day is fast approaching, with excitement building for the 75th anniversary and "diamond jubilee" event.
To be held on Saturday, March 16 at the school grounds, the event is open for the whole community to attend and enjoy.
Coming off the back of YAHS beach carnival held on the banks of the mighty Murrumbidgee River on March 15, this important precursor event to gala day provides Yanco Ag students a taste of the coastal high school experience without having to venture too far from their studies.
Gala day itself takes much planning and precision to put together and this is largely due to the school's P&C Association.
Association president Rodney Lee Walsh was looking forward to the weekend ahead.
"Unsurprisingly, gala day is the product of 12 months of work by the YAHS P&C Association and its vibrant team of parent-volunteers," he said.
"From catering, shearing, the farmers' challenge, Devonshire Tea and scones to the train rides and guided tours, gala day needs careful planning and organisation to deliver its packed program of events to ensure there is something for everyone.
"It reveals no secret to share that organising committee meetings for gala day are filled with laughter and offers of support and encouragement."
From first light on March 16, the historic grounds surrounding McCaughey House where YAHS has operated for over 100 years, will be transformed by an army of volunteers and market stall holders into the gala day spectacular.
"The spirit of volunteerism at YAHS cannot be underestimated," Mr Walsh said.
"Gala day volunteers take the reins for the day, each hour on the hour, to make the day such a community success."
From all the planning and its committee of volunteers, gala day 2024 looks set to rival the record-breaking event of 2023. Join the fun from 9am to 3pm at YAHS.
