Class swims in success as Leeton's participants countdown to next summer

Leeton's popular aqua exercise classes have ended for the season, but participants are already counting down the weeks until they return.
The classes attracted an average of 35 participants, with 12 classes held over nine weeks.
Volunteer class leader, Renee Paton was full of praise for her aqua exercisers.
"Many haven't done any organised physical activity for years and this class has given them a window of opportunity to get moving and build their confidence," she said.
"The social aspect has been fun too, with lots of laughs during the class and many staying after for a paddle and a chat."
Mrs Paton said the feedback she had received from participants had been overwhelmingly positive.
"They tell me how amazing they are feeling, and that exercising in water gives them the confidence to perform movements that they can't do on land without fear of falling," she said.
"It is gentle exercise, but we can all feel it the next day, so we know it's working."
A grant of $2000 from the Leeton Shire Council's Strengthening Community Fund enabled the purchase of equipment such as kick boards, pool noodles, aqua dumbbells, and resistance gloves for use in the program.
The program was auspiced by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
"This equipment has enabled me to keep the classes fresh and interesting each week by incorporating different exercises and circuit training," Mrs Paton said.
"It will be used for many years to come and we thank council for its support."
MLHD promotion officer Amanda Johnson said it was wonderful to see so many people attending the Leeton classes and discovering the benefits of aqua exercise.
"Exercising in water provides all the benefits of regular exercise, but as the body is supported by water, there's less risk of muscle or joint injury during the exercises," she said.
"People don't need to be able to swim to join these classes, and our trained volunteer leaders provide guidance so that everyone can work at their own pace and fitness level.
"Participants can achieve a greater range of motion in water and become fitter faster. It is easy and fun and can be beneficial for all including people with arthritis, back pain, balance and joint problems, and for those who've had joint replacements."
The classes are set to return next summer, but in the meantime Ms Johnson said there was other options for low-cost exercise during the year.
"We'd love to see our aqua exercise participants in the off season continuing to move their bodies through attending our low-cost, gentle exercise classes, held at 9.30am each Thursday at Leeton Community Health and our Tai Chi classes that are starting soon," she said.
For more information about physical activity classes provided by the MLHD, contact Ms Johnson on 0419 144 379 or visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.