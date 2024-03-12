Heritage remains for Whitton's iconic Rice Bowl Hotel

Whitton's Rice Bowl Hotel is one of the oldest pubs in the region and its new management is keen to ensure its country charm lives on for a long time yet.
The pub was established in 1923 and if the walls of the hotel could talk, no doubt there would be more than an interesting tale or two to be shared.
The Rice Bowl Hotel has been taken on by local company Golden Crown, which has several other licensed venues in the region under its umbrella, including in Leeton, Yanco, Yenda and Yass.
Taking on the management of the historic pub in Whitton is Karen Reynolds, who is no stranger to hospitality or managing a pub, having done so for many years most recently in Port Macquarie.
Hannah Middleton said the Rice Bowl held many fond memories for Whitton residents, as well as the wider community and visitors to the town.
She said the plan was to give the interior a refresh where needed to tidy up the general vibe and feel of the place, but stressed the pub would continue to be a true blue country pub for all patrons to enjoy.
"There's a bit of painting to do, we've got new signage up," Miss Middleton said.
"We're doing a bit more fixing up and out the back as well."
The pub has accommodation on site, with the venue also hosting weekly raffles, footy tipping, a super draw and fundraisers for causes such as the Dolly's Dream, which works to combat bullying in schools.
Once maintenance work is completed, the idea will be for the venue to get back to hosting entertainment, as well as being a place where community members can hold functions and parties.
Miss Middleton said the importance of keeping a pub like the Rice Bowl Hotel open and operational was not lost on management.
"It's so important, it's a meeting place for so many people," she said.
"It's somewhere for people to come together. The Rice Bowl is a place for locals and people passing through town."
For now the best bet to keep the Rice Bowl going for another 100 years is to head in and enjoy a drink or two and some good, old fashioned country hospitality.
Residents can also keep up-to-date with what is happening at the venue by visiting the Rice Bowl Hotel, Whitton Facebook page.
