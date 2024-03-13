Man hiding in roof of Leeton home faces numerous charges

A man hiding in a roof of a Leeton home will face several charges after allegedly threatening police and breaching an AVO.
Police said the incident occurred earlier this month when officers were called to a Park Street address in Leeton after arguing was heard coming from the property.
Officers allege when they entered the house, they found the 29-year-old man hiding in the roof.
They said he refused to come down and starting yelling threats at them while attempts were made to physically remove him from the roof cavity.
After a short period, he eventually came down and was arrested and taken to the Leeton Police Station.
He was charged with breaching an AVO, hindering/resisting police in the execution of duty and using offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
Police reminded residents to always call Triple Zero in the case of an emergency or Crime Stoppers if they can assist with an investigation.
