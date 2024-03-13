Cruise into long weekend at Leeton's spectacular Easter show and shine

Cruising into the long weekend should always be a priority, with one Leeton group bringing that concept to life again.
The MIA Cruisers are hosting their show and shine event on Easter Saturday as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival, with cars, trucks, utes, bikes and more set to line up and delight.
The event will be held in the spacious carpark at the town ovals, which will ensure plenty of room for entrants and their vehicles, as well as spectators wanting to get up and close with these spectacular vehicles.
A gold coin donation is all that is needed to attend, with money raised going to Can Assist in Leeton.
MIA Cruisers president David Warburton said each year the club was getting better and better at hosting the event.
The show and shine attracts large numbers of vehicles and their owners and 2024 is set to once again be a showcase of variety.
"Gates open at 8.30am on Easter Saturday, we'll be down here a lot earlier than that, so cars wanting to enter can come down then if they like," he said.
"We want to try and get the judging done by 10.30am and do the trophies around 11.30am/12pm, that way we are finished so everyone can get to the (street) parade to watch or take part.
"Last year we had around 2500 people here, it was a great response. I think there were 140 vehicles taking part, so hopefully we do the same or better again this year."
Categories for the show and shine cover a broad range of sections, with plenty of trophies on offer.
One special trophy will be on the line this year to honour late member and past president Joe Severino, who passed away in 2023.
"There's been a name change for the 'best in show' trophy, which will be known as 'Sevy's best pick' in memory of Joe Severino," vice president Dom Mercuri said.
"We'll also have a people's choice award too along with all of our other trophies."
On top of all of the great vehicles on show to check out there will also be a coffee van on site, the canteen will be open, grab and go showbags are back, as well as giveaways throughout the morning.
"Ray Oxley is bringing his race cars, so that will be a drawcard too," Mr Warburton said.
