New school in the works for Leeton

A brand new school is a very real reality for Leeton, with land purchased and all of the required processes underway.
However, work has long been in the works for the school, which will be located on land that has been purchased on the corner of Corbie Hill Road and Petersham Road.
It was almost two years ago that land was purchased for the school, which will be known as a campus of Verity Christian College.
The college is already set up and operational in Griffith.
The Leeton CRC Church is responsible for this new development for the shire's education system.
"We've purchased the land, our plan is to subdivide off six lots along Corbie Hill Road and sell those off to help recoup some of the money we've spent on the land," church member and treasurer Wayne Bond said.
"Then we'll develop the school at the site where it hasn't been subdivided. We are actually looking at starting the school even sooner on a temporary basis because the interest is there. We just need to find a suitable space, so if there is anyone in the community who might know of something that would suit, would love to hear from them.
"Verity in Griffith has grown so much. It's really popular. Our pastor Jeff Cottom is on the board there, so through all of that we've seen a vision for a school here in Leeton.
"That's where the idea started and came from. By being a campus of Verity, it's not starting from scratch, all of the framework and everything is already in place."
The development application process is in the works, but Mr Bond was confident everything would be approved and construction of the school could start in the near future.
"The option will be there down the track if we want to go independent as well, but the plan for now is to start as a campus of Verity and see where things go," he said.
"Initially we'll start with primary and then plans are to go to secondary.
"Anyone that knows about the school, particularly in our church community, they are really excited. There are students from Leeton who travel each day to Verity in Griffith.
"It's great for Leeton as a whole. (Leeton Shire) Council have been really supportive of it as well.
"They can see the economic benefit of it for the town as well.
Anyone who may be able to assist in or might know of a location where the school can be housed temporarily while it is constructed can contact Mr Bond on 0412 412 007.
