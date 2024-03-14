The Irrigator

Great family home ready for a brand new start

March 15 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home is set on a 710-square-metre block in a quiet cul-de-sac across the road from a small park. Pictures supplied.
The home is set on a 710-square-metre block in a quiet cul-de-sac across the road from a small park. Pictures supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.