Great family home ready for a brand new start

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week could be your family's dream home, set on a 710-square-metre block in a quiet cul-de-sac across the road from a small park.
The four bedrooms all have built-in robes with the master bedroom also featuring an ensuite.
The home features a sunken lounge room with adjacent formal dining and second living area - which could even be used as a study area or kids' playroom.
The open plan living space includes the spacious kitchen and a generously-sized family and dining room.
The timber kitchen is still in great condition and has plenty of storage, which includes a four-door pantry.
For convenience, the large laundry has direct access to the backyard.
Extra features include low maintenance gardens, undercover alfresco/veranda area, double lock-up garage with loads of extra space for a workbench area if so desired.
For all year comfort the home has ducted evaporative cooling throughout the home. There is also ducted gas heating to all areas plus a split system unit in the living room.
