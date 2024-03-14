Changes, but packed program for Lions awaits

Lions District 201N4 is moving their camps from Licola Wilderness Village to a new site, Camp Elim.
Cape Elim located in Booti Booti National Park between Pacific Palms and Forster.
The main reason for the shift was because of policy changes made by the management of the Licola Camp.
Attendees will notice very little changes with the new site and popular activities such as canoeing and kayaking, an adventure wall, swimming, table tennis, basketball and nature at its best.
Other activities such as trampoline and mini golf are not available, but arrangements have been made where campers will be transported to Forster to attend a center which is owned and run by the local Lions Club.
Dates for this year September 9 to 13.
Joint camp co-ordinator for Lions District 201N4, Karen Shearwood, said Camp Elim would be different, but in a positive way.
"One other change, which is a requirement of camp management, is that we will need to have our numbers finalized four weeks prior to departure, which means we will be unable to take late bookings," she said.
From May 24 to May 27, Lions in Australia will be holding its Multiple District Convention. This is Lions 72nd MD convention and it is being held in Darwin.
The keynote speaker will be Professor Len Notaras, Medical Superintendent of Royal Darwin Hospital.
In June, Lions Australia will be hosting Lions International Convention. This event will be held in Melbourne from June 21 to 25.
Tens of thousands Lions will be attending from countries all around the world.
This is the third time a Lions International Convention has been hosted in Australia.
Previous ones were Sydney 2010 and Brisbane 1991.
If you are interested in learning more about Lions in Leeton, contact president Greg Deeves on 0427 556 864 and come to one of the meetings and see what it is all about.
