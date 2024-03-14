House of Arel brings creativity, costumes and fun ideas to Leeton

Creativity is something Leeton's Cynthia Arel is tapping into more and more, particularly with the opening of her new shopfront.
House of Arel has opened a costume hire business in Pine Avenue, located within the Catering & Co building next door to Shaw Street.
House of Arel is home to all kinds of costumes, outfits and the perfect pieces for any occasion.
Mrs Arel herself has been involved with theatre productions, including costume design work on The Wedding Singer in Griffith last year.
Her work alongside co-designer Robyn Hutchinson for that production earned them a prestigious nomination at the recent CAT awards in Canberra.
House of Arel itself was formed from humble beginnings, according to Mrs Arel.
"I learned to crochet quite a while ago and I found it was something that I enjoyed doing at the end of the day, it was a therapeutic," she said.
"I kind of ran out of people to make things for, so I started making hats more in line with the Art Deco vibe around town. That is basically where House of Arel started.
Then with the Art Deco festival markets, my cousin was doing rockabilly 50s clothes.
"We were talking and decided to look for Art Deco-inspired clothes, pre-owned.
"The last three festivals we have had stalls at the markets and it's all grown from there."
When it came to adding even more costumes to the House of Arel repertoire, Mrs Arel was able to take on some of the stock from Betty Neville in Griffith when she retired.
"She was looking for a buyer, so I reached out, so that is where a lot of my stock has come from," Mrs Arel said.
House of Arel in Pine Avenue is home to all kinds of outfits and costumes for a range of different occasions or even theatre productions at schools and across the region.
House of Arel has its own change rooms and Mrs Arel is always on hand to assist with ideas and find what is needed for a particular look or fit.
The shop is open every Wednesday night from 5pm to 8pm and each Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
Follow House of Arel on social media for more information or inquiries.
