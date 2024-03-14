The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

House of Arel brings creativity, costumes and fun ideas to Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 14 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Creativity is something Leeton's Cynthia Arel is tapping into more and more, particularly with the opening of her new shopfront.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.