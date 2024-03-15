Doing their part to make Leeton school dream come to life

As planning continues for a new school in Leeton, there's no doubting a substantial cost will be involved.
Pending the appropriate approvals, a campus of the Verity Christian College will be constructed in Leeton in the near future.
Sponsorship and donations is most welcome, but fundraising ideas are also in the works.
The school is coming to Leeton thanks to the CRC Church in town, with members working on ways to help offset some of the costs involved.
In 2024, every dollar counts and not just when it comes to the new school.
One of the events coming up to raise funds will seek to do just that, while also ensuring members of the community benefit too.
Church members Mia Bond and husband Wayne Bond will be holding a jumble sale on Saturday, April 6 at the Leeton Heritage Motor Inn from 10am to noon.
Already, Mrs Bond has held a Paris-themed high tea as a fundraiser for the school where around $1200 was raised.
That event was in 2023 and more recently she hosted a Devonshire tea.
"This was a free event that we put on in return for people to come and donate their items for the jumble sale that we can sell at that event," Mr Bond said.
The idea at the sale will be to raise money, but also supply the community with quality items at a cheaper price, meaning the benefits are two-fold.
"We've got clothing, a little bit of furniture, which we would love some more of, plenty of bric-a-brac, household items, shoes," Mrs Bond said.
"It's all in really good condition.
"I would say we will probably have another one in the future as well."
Donations for the jumble sale are welcome and can be dropped off at the Leeton Heritage Motor Inn.
"That can be done at pretty much any time," Mr Bond said.
Mr Bond also reminded community members if they know of a space that may be suitable for the school to start up temporarily before its campus is constructed, to also get in touch.
