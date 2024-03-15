From Sydney to Whitton-Murrami, teaching has always been end game for principal

For Karosha Reddy, teaching has never been a "job", more a love of sharing knowledge and sharing learning with all students.
Miss Reddy is the new relieving principal at Whitton-Murrami Public School, undertaking a country change in the process.
For 17 years, Miss Reddy has been in the teaching profession, but don't let that time fool you as it is crystal clear she holds just as much passion for the industry as the day she started.
Up until now, her career has been based at schools in Sydney in various positions, including in deputy roles.
However, it is her drive to always want to give back, try new challenges and bring a love of learning to all students that has found her at Whitton-Murrami.
One added bonus has been her friendship with another principal of a small school in the area - Jennifer Taylor at Yanco Public School.
The pair taught together in Sydney and their friendship has only continued to grow and be a solid support system in what can be a tough, but rewarding career.
Mrs Taylor has been with Yanco Public for three years, officially stepping into the principal position in 2024, having also made the change from the big smoke to a regional area.
"I always knew I wanted to be a teacher," Miss Reddy said.
"I feel as though I have probably been teaching even before I stepped into the role. It was always what I wanted to do.
"I myself have always loved learning and challenging myself and I like being able to bring that to the classroom. I believe every child has great potential and deserves a rounded education and opportunities."
Miss Reddy moved to Sydney with her family from South Africa in 1992, then returned home for a bit before officially making the NSW capital her home in 1994.
Family, community and education are more than just important to Miss Reddy, it is what she lives and breathes every day.
She admitted moving to a country area had been different to what she was used to, but it was a change she was loving.
"I'm still getting to know our school community, our parents, but everyone has been so welcoming," she said.
Helping with the transition process has been Mrs Taylor, who was hopeful more teachers would decide to make the change and move to the country in the coming years.
"I myself have enjoyed my time out there, there's opportunities for leadership and career progression," she said.
"The lifestyle is fantastic.
"There's such a great community. I also like the fact it's about the whole child and not just about the academics or the learning."
This is a sentiment Miss Reddy agreed with, saying that was at the core of her teaching philosophy.
Both Miss Reddy and Mrs Taylor spend time in the classroom with students, relishing the opportunity to both work in a leadership position, but have that distinct impact on a student's school and learning experience.
"I am always looking for ways for every child to have their potential tapped into," Miss Reddy said.
"Small schools are so unique. I'm getting to know all of our students and their individual needs.
"That's what I love about teaching."
Having each other close by to discuss ideas, challenges and the wins is also proving to be beneficial for Miss Reddy and Mrs Taylor.
"We've always chatted about our experiences in teaching, what works, what maybe doesn't and had advice for each other," Miss Reddy said.
"Now that I'm here though, it has been really lovely knowing I have that close support system."
Leeton shire's small schools network will be continuing to forge their bond in 2024, with students from Whitton-Murrami, Yanco, Wamoon and Gralee taking part in various programs and events together.
