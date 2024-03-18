Club 'matriarch' takes on squash young gun

The squash match-of-the-week had the club's very own matriarch of the courts, Carol Davidson take on young Will Gray-Mills.
In a tight tussle, Will took the win 16-14, 12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-10.
Monday night there was an unusual clean sweep that took place when team Hurricanes blew away the Sixers.
Aimon Doyle, Isabel Thompson and Brendon Looby got the Hurricanes off to a perfect start to claim their matches.
Sean Ryan kept the ball rolling in a tough match against Anthony Iannelli, Ryan winning 8-15, 15-7, 9-15, 15-13, 20-18.
Captain Maanu Alexander steered his team home with another close match, Alexander defeating Declan Ryan 9-15, 17-15, 15-12, 14-16, 15-11.
Court two action and the top-placed Renegades continued their winning ways, this time defeating the Scorchers. Lauren Wickes, Miranda Tait and Zac Fairweather all played well to win their games.
Callum Sheldrick had to pull all the tricks out of his bag to defeat Nicole Onwuekwe, Sheldrick winning 15-13, 15-10, 12-15, 15-17, 17-15.
Captain Jacob Harrison also had a tough match against a determined Brad Woolner, Harrison winning 12-15, 8-15, 15-9, 15-13, 15-10.
Tuesday night and the undefeated Roars kept on with their winning ways. Alec Tait, John Saddler, Will Gray-Mills and Bryan Shepley all helping the Roars prevail.
Adrian Sheldrick secured points for the Wanderers by defeating Brodie Lashbrook.
On court two, team Jets defeated the Mariners.
Captain Will Rawle defeated Angelo Fiumara 15-13, 16-14, 13-15, 15-10 in a match which could have gone either way.
Will Nardi also had a tough match, Nardi defeating Maanu Alexander 15-13, 16-14, 10-15, 15-13.
Wednesday night and top-of-the-table team the Taipans had a shock defeat to the Bullets.
Cadell Thompson, Jason Curry and Bear Wynn helped the Bullets along the way.
Carol Davidson had another epic match, this time she held on to defeat Monique Looby 9-15, 15-8, 16-14, 14-16, 15-9.
On the other court, team Breakers defeated the Wildcats. Xavier Stanton, James Kelly and Brian O'Leary doing enough to see the Wildcats home.
Gary Thompson and Simone Bruno were winners for team Breakers.
Matches continue on again this week as the finals loom on the horizon for the summer competition, with teams hoping to have the results come their way.
