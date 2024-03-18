'Don't be isolated': Men's Shed member highlights group's importance

The Leeton Men's Shed is home to community members from all kinds of backgrounds, careers and walks of life.

This month, The Irrigator and the shed team up to shine the spotlight on member Mick Smith.

Occupation prior to joining the shed?



I was a shearer for 30 years, I also worked at Pacific Fresh for nine years and the Yanco abattoirs for eight years.



Mick Smith has been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed since 2015. Picture supplied

How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?



I joined in 2015.

Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?



To keep active after I finished work and to enjoy the company of mates.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned?



The social aspect of belonging to a Men's Shed.



I enjoy the company of other members and helping the community members who drop into the shed to have jobs done.



I have learned new skills working in the shed garden with other members, also growing a variety of vegetables.

How do think your work skills have contributed to the shed?



I work as part of a team and can help other members in general woodwork tasks.

Why would you recommend others become a member?



It's a great community group where men don't have to become isolated from the community or sitting at home on their own.



What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on the most?

