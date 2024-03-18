'Don't be isolated': Men's Shed member highlights group's importance

The Leeton Men's Shed is home to community members from all kinds of backgrounds, careers and walks of life.
This month, The Irrigator and the shed team up to shine the spotlight on member Mick Smith.
I was a shearer for 30 years, I also worked at Pacific Fresh for nine years and the Yanco abattoirs for eight years.
I joined in 2015.
To keep active after I finished work and to enjoy the company of mates.
The social aspect of belonging to a Men's Shed.
I enjoy the company of other members and helping the community members who drop into the shed to have jobs done.
I have learned new skills working in the shed garden with other members, also growing a variety of vegetables.
I work as part of a team and can help other members in general woodwork tasks.
Why would you recommend others become a member?
It's a great community group where men don't have to become isolated from the community or sitting at home on their own.
Making small wooden items for sale such as stands.
