Have a yarn with Leeton's Boys to the Bush

Have you heard of Boys to the Bush in Leeton, but perhaps aren't exactly sure what it is this organisation is all about?
An event at the end of this month will aim to rectify this, providing the Leeton shire community with information and awareness of Boys to Bush, what it seeks out to achieve, how and who it can help and more.
The Drinks and Yarns event will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 5pm to 7pm at 2 Wamoon Avenue where the group is based.
Boys to the Bush is focused on prevention and early intervention strategies for vulnerable male youth.
Since 2017, Boys to the Bush has impacted over 7000 lives through involvement in our range of programs.
These include 1:1 MENtoring Programs, camps, school programs, education programs, alternative care arrangements and community engagement days.
The not-for-profit encourages mateship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
The Leeton branch of Boys to the Bush has been up and running for more than a year.
It is hoping now to extend its network of help not just throughout Leeton shire, but into Griffith and Narrandera.
More work within schools is on the agenda, with location manager Paul McGregor hoping to keep building the group here to ensure its important work can continue.
"In one aspect, I think there is awareness out there about what we do, but we're still only in our infancy as well," he said.
"We're just chipping away. If we can make the community more aware, hopefully then we can start helping even more kids.
"That's where the Drinks and Yarns event will be really great. It will give people a chance to come and look at our shed, hear about what we do, ask questions.
"I think it's important we try and connect with as many people as possible. The event is open to everyone to come and be part of."
This event will also include a special dedication of the Boys to the Bush building/shed to the memory of the late Tom Thompson, who was a crucial driving force in bringing the organisation to Leeton.
"Tommy did a lot in the early days to get things happening ... if he was still with us, he would be playing a big role with Boys to the Bush," Mr McGregor said. "He was very passionate about it."
Boys to the Bush is always looking to include new experiences for the young participants to help immerse themselves in the community and surround them with good people and positive role models.
Should anyone have a farm, business or industry in the area and they would like to be involved and open their doors to Boys to the Bush, contact Mr McGregor or Cassandra Tyack on 0417 426 973.
