"Trip of a lifetime:" Outback Ralliers set off from Darlington Point

Over 180 participants set their wheels in motion, setting off from Darlington Point on March 18 to embark on the annual Riverina Outback Rally.
The charity, which raises money for Country Hope, saw a packed gathering at the town's recreation ground before sunrise on Monday for breakfast before paying a visit to the public school to excite youngsters and go over itinerary.
From there they are expected to make stops in Jerilderie, around Hay, Conargo, and other locations before finishing up in Grong Grong on March 22.
The first of many charity auctions during the trek took place the night before at The Punt Hotel where $15,000 was raised.
Proceeds from that event will go towards a new Darlington Point daycare centre as well as a local resident.
Organiser Gavin Gilbert said he is pleased with the roll-up and the overall funds for Country Hope which are now edging towards $600,000.
"I'm very pleased with how many are participating this year; it would undoubtedly be an adventure," Mr Gilbert said on the morning.
The convoy includes some seven or so cars from Darlington Point, as well as those from Griffith, Coolamon, Albury, and even as far as Nelson's Bay and Melbourne.
Participants Nathan Leversha and Trevor Wagon came up from in Wonthaggi, Victoria to take part, riding in a Volkswagon Beatle.
"I've done rallies before for similar charities and when I saw this one come up I knew we needed to be a part of it," Mr Leversha said.
"It's an amazing cause and to see so many funds donated from all over for a charity that doesn't receive government funding is really important.
"We get to have a good time all the while knowing it's helping kids in the bush in need," he said.
Albury resident Mark Lavery said he is pleased to once again driving his BA Falcon as he has done with all the rallies so far.
"This is my seventh run; I always try to be involved," he said.
"This wagon has been on many runs and generally hangs in there well."
Scott Groat from Griffith said this is his fifth year in the event, citing the friendships and camaraderie for a common cause a key driver.
This year he is driving his supercharged 2002 Commodore.
"It's always been a blast and a great reward following the fundraising. You really meet some great people as part of this," he said.
"It's unreal how many from all over come to be part of this and to support our region.
"It's not just Country Hope we help but also the little towns and economies we stop at along the way
"It's also an eye opener how far the word is spreading about the rally on an annual basis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.