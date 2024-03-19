Lynne's memory living on through Can Assist donation

A Leeton family is ensuring the name of their loved one lives on after gifting a generous donation to the town's Can Assist group.
Can Assist Leeton was recently the recipient of a generous donation from the family of late shire artist Lynne's McQuillan.
Mrs McQuillan, who passed away in 2022, was a loyal supporter of Can Assist in Leeton, as well as being a talented and well-known artist.
Her friend, Lorraine Robertson, who has also been a huge supported of Can Assist in Leeton, was on hand during the presentation of the money.
"Lynne was always ready to support Can Assist as she knew the money would stay in town and help local cancer patients," Mrs Robertson said.
Can Assist reported there was still a big need for help for cancer patients in Leeton.
Can Assist Leeton president Sandra Watson said the organisation was always on hand to help, but relied on the support of the community.
She thanked the McQuillan family for the generous donation of funds.
"When people get a cancer diagnosis, they often don't know where to turn," she said.
"Can Assist can help.
"We have been operating in Leeton for over 40 years and have built up a large amount of contacts and expertise in helping local patients.
"The overwhelming cost of cancer treatment should never stop a patient getting treatment.
"Can Assist can help with the cost of travel, accommodation, scans and chemist bills etc."
Mrs McQuillan's husband, Rob, said he knew straight away when thinking of where the money should go that it would be Can Assist.
The organisation also recently received a further funding injection, with the Leeton Vintage and Veteran Car Club donating $1000 to the organisation.
Can Assist members attended the club's monthly meeting not just to receive the money, but to also give a presentation about the group, its role and how it can help.
Leeton Vintage and Veteran Car Club's Ron Hutton said the group valued the work Can Assist does and that is why it was decided to donate the funds.
"We wanted to give the money to a group that helps local people and the money stays here," Mr Hutton said.
"The work Can Assist does to help Leeton people is vital."
If you or someone you know may need the help or support of Can Assist in Leeton, contact 0456 657 675.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.